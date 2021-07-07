BTS making a double appearance on ‘The Tonight Show’ next week

NBC

BTS is ready for another Tonight Show takeover.

The K-pop superstars are making their return to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with a double whammy of appearances next week.

On Tuesday, July 13, the group will perform the TV debut of “Permission to Dance,” their new song co-written by Ed Sheeran. The next night, they’ll perform their number-one hit, “Butter.”

Last fall, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook visited The Tonight Show for a week-long residency dubbed BTS Week. They performed “Mikrokosmos,” “Black Swan,” “Home,” “Dynamite” and “Idol.”

