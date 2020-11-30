BTS makes even more chart history as "Life Goes On" debuts at number-one

BTS sure knows how to make an entrance.

Following the news that the K-pop superstars’ new album Be has debuted at number one on the Billboard album chart, their latest single “Life Goes On” has done the same on the Hot 100, making all kinds of history in the process.

This is the group’s third number one in three months, following “Dynamite,” and the remix of Jason Derulo and Jawsh 685‘s “Savage Love (Laxed — Siren Beat).” It’s also the first song in the chart’s history to debut at number one that isn’t sung in English.

The group is also the second act of 2020 to score three number ones, following Ariana Grande. Notably, they’re the first duo or group in history to have had two number-one debuts. “Dynamite” and “Life Goes On” both entered the charts on top; “Savage Love” did not.

Among the other milestones the group set with this achievement: They’re the first act in 42 years to score three number ones in such a short time. The last time it happened, it was the Bee Gees, who took two months and three weeks to do the same.

However, BTS is the first act since the Beatles to land their first three number-ones in such a short time: The Fab Four did it in two months and three days back in 1964. The Bee Gees had had previous number-one hits prior to their hat trick.

Setting BTS aside for the moment, Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber‘s new collaboration “Monster” has debuted at number eight on the Hot 100. This is Shawn’s sixth top 10 hit and Justin’s 21st.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.