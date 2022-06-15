BTS’ label says group is not going on hiatus: “Members will be focusing more on solo projects at this time”

ABC

BTS‘ label claims the group is not going on a “hiatus,” as they previously claimed.

A day after the Grammy nominees declared they were going on a break, citing exhaustion and a loss of direction, South Korean entertainment company Hybe clarified BTS isn’t going anywhere.

“BTS are not taking a hiatus. Members will be focusing more on solo projects at this time,” Hybe said in a statement, per USA Today.

The clarification comes shortly after BIGHIT MUSIC, who represents BTS, told ABC News in a statement, “BTS now starts a new chapter with new solo projects as well as group projects. Members will take this time to achieve personal growth through various new activities, and we expect it to further strengthen the foundation for the group‘s long-run as a team.” The company added they “actively support” BTS.

As previously reported, the “Butter” singers spoke to fans at their ninth annual FESTA dinner, with Suga revealing, “We’re going into a hiatus now.”

They explained why the break was needed, with Jimin admitting, “[BTS is] going through a rough patch right now… We’re trying to find our identity and that’s an exhausting and long process.”

The septet noted of the unique pressures the pandemic and the K-pop “idol system” placed on them, which made them always “keep producing music and keep doing something.” Several members also expressed they felt stifled creatively, such as RM, who said he wanted to be more than the “rapping machine” of the group.

J-Hope noted the hiatus would be good for the group, saying it will allow them to “become stronger” and “start our second chapter.”

While it is unknown when BTS will return, BIGHIT announced J-Hope is working on a solo album and other members are working on “collaborations with other artists.”

