BTS’ Jungkook joins Global Citizen Festival lineup

BIGHIT Music

The already star-studded Global Citizen Festival lineup has expanded: BTS member Jungkook has joined the bill.

The “Seven” singer will join Megan Thee Stallion, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Anitta, Conan Gray, Sofia Carson, Stray Kids and Ms. Lauryn Hill at the event, which takes place in New York City’s Central Park on September 23. The free festival will be broadcast live on ABC and streamed globally.

This will be Jungkook’s first solo performance at a music festival; he and the rest of BTS played the 24-hour worldwide Global Citizen Live event in 2021.

People quotes Jungkook as saying in a press release, “I’m so thrilled to join this year’s Global Citizen Festival as a headliner! The festival sheds light on important causes and drives action and I’m happy to take part in it. I can’t wait to perform in front of many people at the Great Lawn in Central Park.”

You can earn free tickets to attend the festival by taking action to contribute toward the event’s continuing goal of ending extreme poverty and the factors that contribute to it, including climate change, gender inequity and the global hunger crisis. For more info, visit GlobalCitizen.org.

