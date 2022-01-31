BTS’ Jimin recovering from appendicitis surgery, tests positive for COVID

The Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins via Getty Images

BTS fans are wishing Jimin a speedy recovery after it was announced the singer tested positive for COVID-19 and also required surgery for acute appendicitis.

The report comes from E! News, who obtained a message BTS’s label, Big Hit Music, shared that confirmed the Korean singer’s illness. The announcement was made on the messaging app Weverse.

According to Big Hit, Jimin fell ill on Sunday after suddenly experiencing pain in his abdomen on top of a sore throat, so he was taken to the emergency room where he was diagnosed with appendicitis. The 26-year-old singer went into surgery Monday and is now recovering.

Jimin also tested positive for COVID-19 while he was at the hospital so, in addition to recovering from his unexpected surgery, he remains hospitalized to receive further care. Aside from a scratchy throat, Big Hit says he is in good health and is on the mend. They add his health is their “top priority” at this time.

The label adds that Jimin had not been in contact with the other members of BTS and that it is unlikely that he spread the virus to his bandmates. However, prior to Jimin testing positive, Suga, RM and Jin previously contracted COVID-19 and have all made full recoveries.

BTS is currently enjoying an “extended period of rest” so that they can recharge. They are expected to return in March.

