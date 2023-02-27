BTS’ j-hope headed to the military, but new single coming March 3

Big Hit Entertainment

BTS member j-hope is following his group mate Jin into the South Korean military.

On Sunday, the group’s record label, Big Hit Music, announced on the social media platform WeVerse, “j-hope has started the process for fulfilling military service obligations.” It’s not clear how quick the process will be, but meanwhile, j-hope is giving fans some new music to soften the blow.

The song, called “on the street,” will arrive March 3. Described as a “lo-fi hip-hop track with easy-listening melody and warm-hearted lyrics,” it “delivers a hopeful message and warmth that reminds listeners of his positive and bright energy,” according to a statement.

The statement continues, “The key motif of the track comes from the word ‘street,’ which can be interpreted as a place where many people’s everyday lives pass by—a metaphor for life.”

“It comes from ‘street dance,’ the genre that represents j-hope‘s roots as an artist, and it also symbolizes the path that he will continue to take with his fans around the world,” the statement adds.

All South Korean men age 18 to 28 are required to complete two years of military service. BTS and other South Korean entertainers have been able to postpone their enlistment until they turn 30. Jin enlisted in December when he turned 30. j-hope turned 29 last week.

