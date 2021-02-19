BTS' J-Hope celebrates birthday by donating thousands to children's charity

BTS member J-Hope celebrated his 27th birthday on Thursday, but he was the one handing out the gifts.

According to The Korea Herald, J-Hope donated 150 million South Korean won — which is about $135,657 — to Child Fund Korea, one of his favorite charities. The organization helps kids who have hearing and vision disabilities.

J-Hope is a longtime supporter of the charity, and had given them so much money over the years that he’s a member of the special Green Noble Club: those who’ve donated over 100 million won to the cause.

According to Koreaboo, last year, J-Hope gave 100 million won — about $90,400 — to the charity, in support of disabled children who needed extra support as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019, he gave the same amount to establish scholarships for children in need.

By Andrea Dresdale

