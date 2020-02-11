BTS is top-selling artist on StubHub, thanks to massive tour ticket sales

Courtesy of Big Hit Entertainment

BTS' upcoming Map of the Soul tour is on track to be massive.

The K-pop superstar group is currently the top-selling artist on StubHub, outpacing the likes of Billie Eilish, Post Malone, Elton John and rockers My Chemical Romance. In the first three days of ticket sales on StubHub, BTS sold almost twice as many tickets as were sold for the Super Bowl.

''As the surge in K-Pop grows, BTS continues to drive unprecedented demand for concert ticket sales on StubHub,'' general manager of music and theatre for StubHub, Jeff Poirier, says in a statement.

He adds, ''In fact, the BTS 2020 tour is driving demand unlike anything we've seen from a pop act in recent years, outperforming the on-sale demand of Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift, among others.''

The Map of the Soul tour kicks off April 11 in BTS' native Seoul, South Korea. They’ll play four dates at Seoul’s Olympic Stadium before heading to North America on April 25. Their string of U.S. and Canadian dates wraps June 6. From there, they’ll hit cities in the U.K., Europe and Japan.

BTS' new album, MAP OF THE SOUL: 7, arrives February 21 at 4 a.m. ET.

