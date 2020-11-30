BTS is making a "Dynamite" contribution to an upcoming charity auction

Attention ARMY: start saving your pennies. The costumes that BTS wore in their video for “Dynamite” are going up for sale, just a few days before the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards.

The chart-topping group has donated the pastel outfits they wore in video’s final dance sequence to the MusiCares Charity Relief Auction, which is taking place January 29, 2021. Proceeds from the auction will help MusiCares — the charitable arm of the Recording Academy — help those in the music industry whose livelihoods have been devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group’s inclusion in the auction is especially notable, because they’ve just received their first Grammy nomination, for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

This is the first time the group has ever auctioned off any of its costumes. In a statement, Darren Julien of Julien’s Auctions, which is hosting the sale, said, “We can’t think of a better way to highlight the work of MusiCares than with this ‘Dynamite’ contribution from BTS, whose groundbreaking music and uplifting messages of hope and optimism are what the world needs now.”

The costumes will be sold with no reserve, and are expected to go for anywhere between $20,000 to $40,000.

After registering at JuliensAuctions.com, you can bid at JuliensLive.com starting January 29 at 10 a.m. Pacific Time.

By Andrea Dresdale

