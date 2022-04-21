BTS is giving you permission to work out with new Apple Fitness+ partnership

ABC

BTS sure is busy these days. They recently took over Las Vegas, are hard at work on new music, and will be reviving their cooking show, BTS Recipe. Now, the group’s coming to your gym — kinda.

Engadget reports BTS is teaming with Apple Fitness+ for an all-new workout that’ll drop on International Dance Day, which is April 29. The “Butter” singers have their own dance workout coming soon that’s set to their music that’s sure to make you sweat. Each week will offer a brand-new regimen for you to master.

Not only that, the Apple Fitness instructors will teach you how to perform the band’s “Dynamite” dance moves. Complete these workouts, or at least last for 20 minutes per episode, and you’ll be rewarded with limited-edition awards and animated stickers for your messages.

Other weekly BTS-inspired episodes won’t just focus on dance and will offer workouts for the treadmill, cycling, Pilates, strength, HIIT and yoga.

BTS isn’t the only musical act aiming to help whip people into beach-bod shape. Apple Fitness is also developing workout routines set to music from ABBA and Queen.

