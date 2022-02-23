BTS is giving Las Vegas fans permission to dance this April

Courtesy of BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS is bringing their “Permission to Dance On Stage” concept — which they’ll perform in Seoul, South Korea next month — to the U.S. in April.

The K-pop superstars will perform “Permission to Dance On Stage” at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on April 8, 9, 15 and 16. Registration to buy tickets for the shows is open from now through February 26 at 5 p.m. PT via Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan Program.

Fans who register and are selected for the presales will also receive access to LIVE PLAY, an event that will be held at MGM Grand Garden Arena on those same four days. If you couldn’t get tickets to the actual concert, you can attend LIVE PLAY, where the shows at Allegiant Stadium will be broadcast in real time. Tickets to LIVE PLAY go on sale March 8.

If you can’t get to Las Vegas for either event, you’ll be able to watch an online live stream of the April 16 concert.

The band first performed the “Permission to Dance On Stage” show, and held LIVE PLAY events, last November and December in Los Angeles. The Seoul shows, which will mark BTS’ first in-person concerts in Korea since 2019, will take place March 10, 12 and 13.

As previously reported, the March 12 show will be streamed to local theaters in over 60 countries beginning at 4:30 p.m. EST. You can check BTSPTDLiveCinemas.com for showtimes.

