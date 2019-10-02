BTS is back from vacation and dreaming of Grammys

Alexandra Gavillet

Alexandra GavilletGood news for the ARMY: BTS is officially back from their hiatus.

The K-pop sensation, whose seven members announced in August they were taking much-needed five-week vacation, is now covering The Hollywood Reporter and talking about their next steps.

Next on the list? Being nominated for a Grammy -- they hope -- when the nods are announced November 10.

“When we were presenting [at the Grammys in 2019], we said that ‘We will be back!’, so hopefully we can keep our words,” says RM. “It would be an absolute dream come true. Just thinking about it is thrilling.”

They’ll also be resuming their Love Yourself: Speak Yourself world tour on October 10 at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It’s a performance that has generated controversy, after the country’s Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman was implicated in the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

While RM says he “wouldn’t say it was easy” to decide to perform there, Jimin adds, "To put it simply, if there's a place where people want to see us, we'll go there. That's really how we feel."

While their hiatus initially caused speculation that they might be heading for a breakup, the guys say they plan on staying together for years to come.

"As long as our bodies hold up, we'll be doing the same thing in 10 years,” promises Suga.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.