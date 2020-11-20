BTS hopes to bring comfort to fans with followup album 'BE (Deluxe Edition)'

Big Hit Entertainment

BTS is back and the K-pop sensations dropped their latest studio album, BE (Deluxe Edition) on Friday, much to the delight of their global fanbase.

BTS made it clear why they released BE when, just a few months prior, they released their fourth studio album Map of the Soul: 7.

Variety reports that Jimin explained in a livestreamed press conference held Thursday that, “The name ‘BE’ is verb, it is a very open concept… In our discussions ‘life goes on’ came up as a recurring idea.”

The band, that also features members Suga, V, Jungkook, Jin, RM and J-Hope, worked on the album for several months for the purpose of bringing fans hope during such a difficult year.

That translated to them featuring a variety of emotions on the eight-track album, from the carefree “Dynamite” to the sensitive “Life Goes On.”

“All of these emotions are what we wanted to contain in an honest way in this album,” said Jin. “I hope this can resonate with people and many people will be able to say, ‘Yes, that’s how I feel as well.'”

“It seems like the world has stopped, but it goes on and life goes on. I hope we can find small joys, not just small joys but happiness in our lives. I hope we can all endure this together and be strong,” he furthered.

That emotion is strongly conveyed in “Life Goes On,” which the band also released as an official single on Friday.

“Dynamite,” the band’s first single off their new album, debuted at the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 — spending nine nonconsecutive weeks total in that position — and became the biggest global song debut of the year, a title that was once held by Taylor Swift‘s “Cardigan.”

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.