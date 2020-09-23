BTS gives speech about COVID-19 at UN General Assembly

Big Hit Entertainment

When BTS aren’t recording chart-topping hits, they’re speaking to world leaders in their spare time.

Billboard reports that on Wednesday, the K-pop supergroup appeared via video at the 75th UN General Assembly to talk about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

All the group’s comments were filmed individually. RM kicked things off by saying, “COVID-19 was beyond my imagination. Our world tour was totally cancelled, all our plans went away, and I became alone. I looked up but couldn’t see the stars at night.”

The rest of the group then explained how isolated they felt, and how that led to them working on new songs.

“I don’t know who was first. We embraced all these emotions and the seven of us began to make music together,” said J-Hope, according to Billboard. “This is where the music came from.”

RM made the final comment, recalling the group’s 2018 speech before the same body.

“When I start feeling lost…I remember the words I spoke here two years ago: ‘Love yourself, speak yourself,'” he said. “Now more than ever, we must try to remember who we are and face who we are. We must try to love ourselves and imagine the future,” he added. “BTS will be there with you.”

In 2017, BTS teamed up with the Korean Committee for UNICEF to start Love Myself, which advocates against youth violence.

By Andrea Dresdale

