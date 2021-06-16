BTS fans rejoice as Halsey confirms unborn baby is a member of ARMY

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Halsey has turned her pregnancy cravings into a sweet message for BTS fans.

On her Instagram story, Halsey posted a McDonald’s paper bag emblazoned with the words “BTS Meal,” indicating that it contained the fast-food chain’s collaboration with the K-pop superstars: a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium fries, Coke and two dipping sauces.

In the caption, she wrote, “baby is army,” confirming that her unborn child is already a member of BTS’ ARMY fandom.

BTS fans were quick to express their excitement over the caption, thanking Halsey for her loyalty and support for the group, and sending good wishes for her and her baby. It might be due any day now, judging by the size of Halsey’s belly.

Of course, Halsey and BTS collaborated on the 2019 top-10 hit “Boy with Luv,” and she included BTS member SUGA on her most recent album, Manic.

On Tuesday, Halsey seemed to indicate that she wishes the baby would just get here. She tweeted, “damnnnnnn. you know what they say about big feet? 😉 they hurt when they are stuck in your rib cage from the inside.”

