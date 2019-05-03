BTS, Ellie Goulding, Adam Lambert, Alessia Cara and more to perform on "Good Morning America" 2019 Summer Concert Series

Artists from the world of pop, rock, country, hip-hop and K-Pop will take the stage for Good Morning America's Summer Concert Series this year.
Things start off May 15 with the world's hottest boy band, BTS, and then continue with artists ranging from Alessia Cara and Ellie Goulding, to Bastille and Blink-182, to Pitbull and French Montana, to Keith Urban and Lady Antebellum. Adam Lambert -- without Queen -- will also appear.
Each concert takes place at Rumsey Playfield in New York City's Central Park, and is free to the public, taking place live during ABC's Good Morning America from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. ET. Visit GoodMorningAmerica.com to find out details on how to attend the shows.
Here's the full lineup:
May 15 – BTS- #BTSonGMA
May 24 – Hozier – #HozierOnGMA
May 31 – Ciara – #CiaraOnGMA
June 7 – Alessia Cara – #AlessiaONGMA (in-studio)
June 14 – Ellie Goulding – #EllieGouldingOnGMA
June 21 – Bastille – #BastilleOnGMA
June 28 – Adam Lambert – #AdamLambertOnGMA
July 5 – Sabrina Carpenter – #SabrinaCarpenterOnGMA
July 12 – The Struts – #TheStrutsOnGMA
July 19 – Blink 182 – #Blink182onGMA
July 26 – Lady Antebellum – #LadyAntebellumOnGMA
Aug. 2 – Pitbull – #PitbullOnGMA
Aug. 9 – Keith Urban – #KeithUrbanOnGMA
Aug. 16 – Chance the Rapper – #ChanceOnGMA
Aug. 23 – French Montana – #FrenchMontanaOnGMA
Aug. 30 – Kane Brown & Marshmello – #KaneBrownOnGMA #MarshmelloOnGMA
