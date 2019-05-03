BTS, Ellie Goulding, Adam Lambert, Alessia Cara and more to perform on "Good Morning America" 2019 Summer Concert Series

ABC NewsArtists from the world of pop, rock, country, hip-hop and K-Pop will take the stage for Good Morning America's Summer Concert Series this year.

Things start off May 15 with the world's hottest boy band, BTS, and then continue with artists ranging from Alessia Cara and Ellie Goulding, to Bastille and Blink-182, to Pitbull and French Montana, to Keith Urban and Lady Antebellum. Adam Lambert -- without Queen -- will also appear.

Each concert takes place at Rumsey Playfield in New York City's Central Park, and is free to the public, taking place live during ABC's Good Morning America from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. ET. Visit GoodMorningAmerica.com to find out details on how to attend the shows.

Here's the full lineup:

May 15 – BTS- #BTSonGMA

May 24 – Hozier – #HozierOnGMA

May 31 – Ciara – #CiaraOnGMA

June 7 – Alessia Cara – #AlessiaONGMA (in-studio)

June 14 – Ellie Goulding – #EllieGouldingOnGMA

June 21 – Bastille – #BastilleOnGMA

June 28 – Adam Lambert – #AdamLambertOnGMA

July 5 – Sabrina Carpenter – #SabrinaCarpenterOnGMA

July 12 – The Struts – #TheStrutsOnGMA

July 19 – Blink 182 – #Blink182onGMA

July 26 – Lady Antebellum – #LadyAntebellumOnGMA

Aug. 2 – Pitbull – #PitbullOnGMA

Aug. 9 – Keith Urban – #KeithUrbanOnGMA

Aug. 16 – Chance the Rapper – #ChanceOnGMA

Aug. 23 – French Montana – #FrenchMontanaOnGMA

Aug. 30 – Kane Brown & Marshmello – #KaneBrownOnGMA #MarshmelloOnGMA

