BTS, Ed Sheeran, Lil Nas X, Måneskin among winners at 2021 MTV EMAs

Courtesy MTV

BTS, Ed Sheeran, Måneskin and Lil Nas X took home trophies over the weekend at the 2021 MTV European Music Awards, which aired live from Budapest, Hungary on Sunday night.

BTS were the big winners, scoring four awards including Best Pop, Best K-Pop, Best Group and Biggest Fans. Lil Nas X won Best Video for “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name),” while Ed Sheeran won Best Artist and Best Song for “Bad Habits.” Ed opened the show with his song “Overpass Graffiti” and also performed “Shivers.”

Måneskin won Best Rock and performed their latest hit, “MAMMAMIA,” while Doja Cat and SZA won Best Collaboration for “Kiss Me More.” Billie Eilish‘s video for “Your Power” was named Video for Good.

Olivia Rodrigo was named Best Push, and Saweetie, who hosted the show, was named Best New. She also performed her songs “Best Friend,” “Tap In” and “OUT OUT.”

Other performers included OneRepublic and Imagine Dragons.

Justin Bieber, who was the leading MTV EMA nominee with eight nods, failed to win in any of the categories in which he was nominated.

