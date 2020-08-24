BTS' "Dynamite" video sets new YouTube record

K-Pop superstars BTS have set a new all-time record with the the music video for their new single “Dynamite,” amassing 101.1 million views in its first 24 hours of release.

The clip, which debuted on Friday, has the most views for a music video in its first 24 hours on Youtube. The video also set a new all-time record for the biggest music video Premiere with over 3 million peak concurrent viewers immediately upon release.

“Dynamite” — the first BTS song to be released completely in English — finds the group urging fans to get ready for a good time, as they sing, “Watch me bring the fire and set the night alight/Shining through the city with a little funk and soul/So I’ma light it up like dynamite.”

BTS will debut the song at the MTV VMAs on August 30.

By George Costantino

