BTS' "Dynamite" scores a second explosive week at #1

Big Hit Entertainment

BTS‘ single “Dynamite” is still blowing up.

The K-Pop superstars’ latest single, recorded entirely in English, is spending a second week at number one, following its debut in the top position last week. It’s the group’s first U.S. chart topper, and the first number one on the Billboard Hot 100 by an all-South Korean act.

Billboard notes that “Dynamite” is the first song to have sold more than 180,000 downloads two weeks in a row — 182,000 this week and 265,000 last week — in four years. The last song to do that was The Chainsmokers‘ “Closer,” featuring BTS duet partner Halsey.

“Dynamite” is also the first song that’s sold more than 180,000 downloads in its first two weeks of release since Justin Timberlake‘s “Can’t Stop the Feeling,” also four years ago.

“Dynamite” has risen to #18 on Billboard‘s Pop Songs radio airplay chart — a career-best for BTS — and has become its first entry on its Adult Pop Songs airplay chart, debuting at #29.

By Andrea Dresdale

