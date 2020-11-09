BTS dominates MTV EMAs

BTS was the big winner at the 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards which aired on Sunday, with the band walking off with four trophies, including Best Group, Biggest Fans, Best Virtual Live Performance and Best Song for “Dynamite.”
Lady Gaga, who led in nominations with seven, won for Best Artist and Best US Act. Little Mix also took home a pair of awards: Best Pop and Best UK and Ireland act.
Elsewhere, Doja Cat grabbed Best New artist; Coldplay with Best Rock; Cardi B for Best Hip-Hop; and Hayley Williams with Best Alternative.
Justin Bieber, who was nominated for five awards, walked away empty handed but did receive kudos for appearing in DJ Khaled‘s “POPSTAR” with Drake.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s EMAs featured filmed performances from various locations around Europe, rather than an arena in a host city. From Budapest, David Guetta and Raye delivered a laser-filled rendition of “Let’s Love,” while Maluma, appearing in London, performed a medley of “Djadja” and “Hawái.”
The show wasn’t without its political moments, including Sam Smith, closing their cover of “Diamonds” with the stern warning, “Don’t f*** with the queer kids.”
Likewise, DaBaby opened his medley with a message about police brutality and racial justice.
Here’s the complete list of winners:
Best Video
DJ Khaled – POPSTAR ft Drake starring Justin Bieber
Best Artist
Lady Gaga
Best Song
BTS – Dynamite
Best Collaboration
Karol G – Tusa ft Nicki Minaj
Best Pop
Little Mix
Best Group
BTS
Best New
Doja Cat
Biggest Fans
BTS
Best Hip Hop
Cardi B
Video for Good
H.E.R. – I Can’t Breathe
Best Push
YUNGBLUD
Best Virtual Live
BTS – Bang Bang Con: The Live
By George Costantino
