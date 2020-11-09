BTS dominates MTV EMAs

MTV via Getty Images

BTS was the big winner at the 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards which aired on Sunday, with the band walking off with four trophies, including Best Group, Biggest Fans, Best Virtual Live Performance and Best Song for “Dynamite.”

Lady Gaga, who led in nominations with seven, won for Best Artist and Best US Act. Little Mix also took home a pair of awards: Best Pop and Best UK and Ireland act.

Elsewhere, Doja Cat grabbed Best New artist; Coldplay with Best Rock; Cardi B for Best Hip-Hop; and Hayley Williams with Best Alternative.

Justin Bieber, who was nominated for five awards, walked away empty handed but did receive kudos for appearing in DJ Khaled‘s “POPSTAR” with Drake.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s EMAs featured filmed performances from various locations around Europe, rather than an arena in a host city. From Budapest, David Guetta and Raye delivered a laser-filled rendition of “Let’s Love,” while Maluma, appearing in London, performed a medley of “Djadja” and “Hawái.”

The show wasn’t without its political moments, including Sam Smith, closing their cover of “Diamonds” with the stern warning, “Don’t f*** with the queer kids.”

Likewise, DaBaby opened his medley with a message about police brutality and racial justice.

Here’s the complete list of winners:

Best Video

DJ Khaled – POPSTAR ft Drake starring Justin Bieber

Best Artist

Lady Gaga

Best Song

BTS – Dynamite

Best Collaboration

Karol G – Tusa ft Nicki Minaj

Best Pop

Little Mix

Best Group

BTS

Best New

Doja Cat

Biggest Fans

BTS

Best Hip Hop

Cardi B

Video for Good

H.E.R. – I Can’t Breathe

Best Push

YUNGBLUD

Best Virtual Live

BTS – Bang Bang Con: The Live

By George Costantino

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.