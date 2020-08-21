BTS debut "Dynamite" song and video: "Be reassured, healed and encouraged"

As the group explained at a live-streamed press conference last night, while working on their new album, they came across the song, and since they felt that its vibe was needed right now, they decided to put it out right away.

At the press conference, Suga said, “The song was born from our wish to give some strength to people at a time when everyone is suffering, so we hope that [it] will help people pick themselves up and find some comfort.”

Jin added, “Recording in English gave it a feel different from our previous songs, and…we wanted to show a new side of BTS to our fans. We hope people all over the world can hear ‘Dynamite’ and be reassured, healed and encouraged.”

And, as Jimin noted, the song helped heal them as well: They were frustrated that their tour had been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We wanted to be on stage…we felt empty and powerless,” he explained. “We needed a breakthrough to overcome this emptiness and powerlessness and we came across this new opportunity.”

The disco-flavored pop song finds the group exhorting fans to get ready for a good time, as they sing, “Watch me bring the fire and set the night alight/Shining through the city with a little funk and soul/So I’ma light it up like dynamite.”

The retro-feeling, candy-colored video features each member of BTS starting out in a separate location before they all come together and perform a joyous choreographed joint dance routine.

The group will debut the song at the MTV VMAs on August 30.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

