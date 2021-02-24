BTS covers Coldplay on 'MTV Unplugged,' tells fans, "We miss you, ARMY, so much!"

BTS/Big Hit Entertainment

BTS made the most of their MTV Unplugged appearance on Tuesday night.

In addition to performing songs from their latest album BE, the group sang a surprise cover of Coldplay‘s “Fix You,” which they explained had given them comfort during this past year. They added that they hoped fans would find the same comfort in their version of the tune, from Coldplay’s 2005 album X&Y.

The K-pop superstars had different settings and costumes for each performance. For “Telepathy,” from BE, the guys dressed down and sang in a cool loft filled with vintage toys, games, musical equipment and motorbikes.

“We’re in a situation where we can’t meet our fans around the world in person due to COVID-19,” said Suga, who wrote the song, explaining that the “lyrics describe our current situation of temporarily being apart from each other.”

For “Life Goes On,” they dressed in khakis and blazers, and sang in front of a live band. For the ballad “Blue & Grey,” they wore charcoals and greys, and sang in a box-like room with a window on one end, filled with all kinds of plants and grasses. V, who co-wrote the song, said it was written as a tribute to ARMY, and was also influenced by feeling burnt out over the past year.

The group closed out the show with “Dynamite,” and Jungkook wrapped things up by saying, “We miss you, ARMY, so much! We look forward to seeing you again, and until then, we will continue to stay by your side this year with good music.”





By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.