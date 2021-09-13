BTS collaboration with Coldplay, “My Universe,” coming Sept. 24

James Marcus Haney x Heo Jae Young x Kim So Jung

Last week, BTS teamed up with Coldplay‘s Chris Martin for an episode of YouTube Originals’ series RELEASED. Now the two are teaming up on music.

“My Universe,” a collaboration between the superstar British band and BTS, will be released on September 24. Produced by Max Martin, it was co-written by both acts and is sung in both English and Korean. You can pre-order it now at myuniverse.coldplay.com .

“My Universe” is the second single from Coldplay’s upcoming album Music of the Spheres, due out October 15.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.