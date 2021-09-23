BTS & Coldplay detail more information surrounding release of “My Universe”

Credit: James Marcus Haney x Heo Jae Young x Kim So Jung

BTS and Coldplay want to make sure fans are prepared for what’s coming at them in the next few days.

The two groups’ joint single, “My Universe,” sung in both English and Korean, will be released Friday at midnight, along with a lyric video. Then, on Sunday, September 26, at 8 a.m. ET, a documentary called Inside My Universe will premiere.

Later that day, look for the release of an acoustic version of “My Universe,” as well as a “Supernova 7” mix, at 7 p.m. ET. As for an official music video, that’s “coming soon,” according to Coldplay’s record label.

Some of the “My Universe” lyrics can also be seen on BTS’ Instagram Stories. “You are my universe and I just want to put you first,” reads one snippet. Another says, “You are my universe and you make my world light up inside.”

