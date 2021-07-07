BTS channels the Wild West with “Permission to Dance” teaser

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

BTS is giving fans a taste of their new single “Permission to Dance.”

The worldwide sensations dropped the trailer for their upcoming track on Tuesday and it’s channelling all of the Wild Wild West vibes.

The 32-second clip begins with Suga reading a tabloid newspaper before strutting over to meet his fellow bandmates as the melody begins to play. Once united the boy band dances in unison, rocking side-to-side and snapping their fingers, while adorned in matching denim outfits. The teaser ends with them singing, “we don’t need permission to dance,” as the camera pans out to show the septet in the middle of a desert.

Co-written by fellow pop star Ed Sheeran, “Permission to Dance,” is set to be released on July 9.

