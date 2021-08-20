BTS cancels Map of the Soul world tour due to COVID concerns

BIGHIT MUSIC

Bad news for ARMY. BTS has scrapped plans for their world tour.

Variety reports the group’s label, Big Hit Music, confirmed the news on its Weverse fan platform.

“Our company has worked hard to resume preparations for the BTS Map of the Soul Tour, knowing that all fans have been waiting eagerly and long for the tour,” the statement reads. “Due to changing circumstances beyond our control, it has become difficult to resume performances at the same scale and timeline as previously planned.”

The tour was originally planned for April 2020, but was put on hold due to the pandemic. The label suggests they are looking into different ways of giving fans a BTS performance experience.

“We are working to prepare a viable schedule and performance format that can meet your expectations, and we will provide updated notices as soon as possible,” the statement says.

