BTS’ “Butter” logs ninth week atop ‘Billboard’ Hot 100; Lil Nas X’s “Industry Baby” at number two

BTS’ “Butter” continues to be on a roll as it logs its ninth week at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

According to Billboard, it’s now officially the longest-running number-one single of 2021, beating the eight-week reign of Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License.”

BTS also managed to keep Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow at bay; their collab “Industry Baby” landed at number two on the chart this week.

“Industry Baby” may have settled for a second place debut on the Hot 100, but it’s number one on the Streaming Songs chart, as well as the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs charts.

