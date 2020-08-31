BTS brings fans an "Ioniq" new song via Hyundai partnership

Courtesy Hyundai/PRNewswire

Fresh off their double MTV VMA win and record-breaking “Dynamite” video debut, BTS is ready for their next trick.

The group and Hyundai have teamed up to promote the car manufacturer’s new electric vehicle brand, IONIQ, with the release of a free song called “Ioniq (I’m On It).” Sung partly in English, partly in Korean, the song is now available at Hyundai’s website as a free download; there’s also a lyric video. The actual music video will debut on Hyundai’s YouTube channel on September 2.

Speaking about the video, BTS member RM says in a statement, “For this special project, we have all focused on individual moments that are important to us. For me, time for inner self is extremely important, I believe we all need time for reflection to be able to grow.”

While “Ioniq (I’m On It)” is an actual song, all the lyrics were written to reflect what Hyundai describes as “the need for progress and a future full of new possibilities.” The website breaks down which member sings which lyric, along with its meaning.

“We hope this song will inspire everyone to find time for what matters most and they can do the right thing for a cleaner future,” says Suga in a statement.

There are also interviews with V and Jimin, and with Suga, j-hope and Jung Kook available to watch now, in which they discuss the partnership and the song.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.