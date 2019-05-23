BTS breaks "Billboard" Artist 100 chart record

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images via ABC

BTS just made history on the Billboard Artist 100 chart.

The K-pop boy band becomes the first group or duo to top the chart for five weeks. They were previously tied with Twenty One Pilots.

Last June, BTS became the first K-pop act to top the Artist 100. The chart measures artist popularity across key different means of consumption including album sales, radio airplay, streaming and social media fan interaction.

Taylor Swift holds the record for more weeks overall at number one, with 36. Drake follows close behind, with 31.

