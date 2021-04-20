BTS, Billie Eilish and more nominated for 25th annual Webby Awards

BTS, Billie Eilish and Dua Lipa are among this year’s nominees for the 25th annual Webby Awards, which honor excellence on the internet.
BTS’ virtual concert “Map of the Soul ON:E” was nominated in the Music, General (Virtual and Remote) category; Billie’s Vanity Fair video, “Same Interview, The Fourth Year,” was nominated in the Viral, General Video category; and Dua’s “Hallucinate” music video scored a nod in the Animation, General Video category.
The Lady Gaga-curated Global Citizen’s One World: Together at Home special and Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty fashion show were also nominated.
Other music stars who scored nods for their contributions to online culture include Megan Thee Stallion, John Mayer, Bon Jovi, Cardi B and more.
Winners will be announced at a virtual show on May 18, hosted by Jameela Jamil.
Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.