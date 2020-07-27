BTS announces release date for new "upbeat" English single

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Dick Clark Productions

BTS fans get ready because a new song from the group is on the way!

During a livestream on Sunday, the boy band revealed that they are releasing a new single in an effort to spread “some positive energy.”

“We have prepared a new single for ARMY, set for August 21,” they announced. “We are preparing an album for the second half of this year, but decided to first release a single because we wanted to reach our fans as soon as possible.”

They added, “Due to COVID-19, people around the world have been going through tough times and we wanted to share some positive energy with our fans.”

BTS did not reveal the name of the record but they did dish that it’s an “upbeat” tune and it’s sung in English.

They explained, “We thought that the song sounded perfect as it is in English. We recorded the guide version and felt that the result was something totally new and fresh.”

The group, which consists of seven male singers, admitted, “We also needed a breakthrough during these unforeseen times, so we worked on this new song. This is a new challenge for us as well. When we first heard and recorded the song, we were energized and our spirits were lifted up. We can’t wait to share this song with you all and enjoy it together.”

A new single isn’t the only thing that BTS fans can look forward to in the coming weeks. They were also recently announced as performers for the 2020 iHeart Radio Music Festival, which is scheduled to air on September 27.