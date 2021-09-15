BTS announces new virtual concert after canceling world tour

BIGHIT MUSIC

They may have nixed their Map of the Soul world tour, but BTS is still planning to put on a show for fans.

The K-pop superstars have announced a new live-streaming concert, BTS Permission to Dance on Stage, set to take place on October 24.

BTS previously delivered the virtual concert BTS Map of the Soul On:e in October 2020, as well as BANG BANG CON 2021, a livestreamed event that gave fans free access to past concerts and fanmeets this past April.

More information on the BTS Permission to Dance on Stage concert is coming soon.

