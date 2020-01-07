BTS announces new album, 'Map of the Soul: 7,' coming next month

ABC/Jeff Neira

ABC/Jeff NeiraBTS is kicking off 2020 with a new album.

The K-pop superstars have announced their next album, Map of the Soul: 7, will be out February 21. Pre-orders for the new LP will begin on Thursday, January 9.

The release comes just 10 months after their last album, Map of the Soul: Persona, which dropped last April and featured the single "Boy with Luv" with Halsey. In between, they also released BTS World: Original Soundtrack, a companion album for their mobile game of the same name.

Last August, the band announced its first break in six years to enjoy some “rest and relaxation.” By September, they were back at work.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.