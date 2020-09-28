BTS announces new album 'BE,' coming out November 20

Big Hit Entertainment

Calling the BTS Army: the massively popular K-pop sensations are getting ready to release their new album.

The band confirmed on Sunday that they plan to drop their second studio album, BE, on Friday, November 20. BTS’ label, Big Hit Entertainment, sent an email blast to fans over the weekend to tease them about the upcoming studio effort.

“BE (Deluxe Edition) contains the most ‘BTS-esque’ music yet,” The announcement reads. “The latest story from BTS begins by declaring that ‘even in the face of this new normality, our life goes on’ and imparts a message of healing to fans and to the world.”

Fans have since took screenshots of the e-blast and have been posting it across social media.

It is unknown what tracks will appear on the upcoming record, but it is expected that the band’s successful new single “Dynamite” will appear in the track list.

Pre orders start Monday, September 28.

And, while fans are waiting patiently for the new album to arrive, they can watch BTS perform their MAP OF THE SOUL: 7 online concert for two nights next month — on October 10 and 11.

By Megan Stone

