BTS announces MAP OF THE SOUL world tour

Courtesy of Big Hit EntertainmentAfter announcing their new album MAP OF THE SOUL: 7 is coming next month, global K-pop superstars BTS have announced a brand-new world tour.

The MAP OF THE SOUL tour kicks off April 11 in their native Seoul, South Korea. They’ll play four dates at Seoul’s Olympic Stadium before heading to North America on April 25. Their string of U.S. and Canadian dates wraps June 6. From there, they’ll hit cities in the U.K., Europe and Japan.

Members of the BTS Fanclub ARMY will have access to a presale beginning at 3 p.m. local time on Wednesday, February 5. Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, February 7 at 3 p.m. local time at LiveNation.com

MAP OF THE SOUL: 7 arrives February 21 at 4 a.m. ET.

