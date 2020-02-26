BTS and James Corden serenade the carpool lane on a new "Carpool Karaoke"

ABC/Jeff Neira

Language wasn't a barrier for K-Pop superstars BTS when they hitched a ride with James Corden for a brand new edition of his popular Late Late Show segment, Carpool Karaoke. James teamed up with the guys to sing songs off their latest album, MAP OF THE SOUL: 7, along with covers of a few of their favorite pop tunes.

Piled into an SUV, Corden, along with BTS' V, Jungkook, Jimin, RM, Jin, SUGA and J-Hope sang a few of the band's songs, including "Mic Drop," "On" and "Black Swan," as well renditions of Bruno Mars' "Finesse" and Post Malone's "Circles."

In between, RM, the only English speaking member of BTS and the group's translator, explained the unconventional way how he learned to speak English -- from a Friends DVD his mother gave him. With that, James asked the group if anyone knew the theme song and hilariously tried leading them into another sing along.

The band also hilariously shared some of the nicknames fans had given them over the years.

Since James was having such a great time, he didn't want to end the segment in the traditional way and coaxed the BTS crew out of the truck to visit his local dance class. He had ulterior motives though, he wanted to convince the band his dance moves were just as good as theirs -- good enough to become the eight member of BTS, even.

While Corden proved he has the stamina to keep up, he still has ways to go to catch up. The band does teach the class some of their signature dance moves, however.

MAP OF THE SOUL: 7 is BTS' fourth studio album. It also includes the Halsey collaboration "Boy with Luv."

BTS will launch a U.S. tour in support of the new record in April.

