BSB’s Kevin Richardson looks back on his former Disney job for Disney World 50th anniversary special

Want to see a pre-Backstreet Boys Kevin Richardson? Tune in tonight to ABC’s TV special, The Most Magical Story on Earth: 50 Years of Walt Disney World, to see a young Kevin when he used to work as a cast member at Walt Disney World in Orlando.

Kevin reminisces about his time as a tour guide on the Disney-MGM Studios Theme Park backlot tour, an attraction that took visitors behind-the-scenes of a real working film studio. “I would give a 25-minute guided tour of the studio backlot,” Kevin says. “…It was an inspiring, incredible place to come to work every day.”

The special, in celebration of Walt Disney World Resort’s 50th anniversary, also features musical performances by Christina Aguilera and the star of Disney’s upcoming live action The Little Mermaid Halle Bailey.

The Most Magical Story on Earth: 50 Years of Walt Disney World, hosted by Whoopi Goldberg, airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

