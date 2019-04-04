Bryce Vine postpones music video release out of respect for slain rapper Nipsey Hussle

Frank Maddocks

Bryce Vine has postponed the release of his new video for "La La Land" out of respect for slain rapper Nipsey Hussle.

Bryce’s announcement comes after other artists, including rapper YG, who's featured on “La La Land,” said they would be pushing back new music releases in a “moment of silence” for Nipsey.

“In solidarity with YG and the many other artists mourning the tragic death of Nipsey Hussle, I have decided to postpone the ‘La La Land’ video,” Bryce wrote on social media.

He continued, “I did not know Nipsey, but respect him and everything he’s done for Los Angeles. Having grown up in L.A., I feel it is especially important to acknowledge his legacy and positive influence on the community.”

On Wednesday night, YG announced he’d be delaying the release of a surprise album, while Machine Gun Kelly said he’d be postponing dropping the first song from his new album, which was set to be released on Friday.

Nipsey Hussle was gunned down in Los Angeles on March 31. The father of two was 33. Eric Holder, the alleged gunman, is currently in police custody.

