Bryce Vine announces new album "Carnival" will drop July 26

Bryce Vine is ready for you to enjoy the Carnival.

His major label debut is set for a July 26 release. The album will feature his hit “Drew Barrymore," his new single “La La Land” featuring YG, and six brand new songs.

To coincide with its release, Bryce will be playing a string of headlining dates, including a show at The Fonda in Los Angeles on July 27 and the newly reopened Webster Hall in New York on August 3. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 7 on BryceVine.com.

Bryce is also set to perform “La La Land” tonight on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, airing on ABC on 11:35 p.m. ET.

Here are Bryce’s new headlining dates:

7/24 -- San Francisco, CA, Great American Music Hall

7/27 -- Los Angeles, CA, The Fonda Theatre

8/1 -- Washington, DC, The Fillmore

8/3 -- New York, NY, Webster Hall

8/4 -- Philadelphia, PA, Theatre of Living Arts

