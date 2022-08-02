Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul will reprise roles in ‘Better Call Saul’

With only 2 episodes left on the final season of Better Call Saul, Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, the dynamic duo that shaped Breaking Bad, one of the greatest shows of all time, will have their epic crossover tonight.

Bryan and Paul have won countless awards for their performances that range from Golden Globes to Emmys, with most referring to Cranston’s performance as one of the best in television.

Their inclusion makes for an epic finale and ties the full circle between the two creations of Director Vince Gilligan.

