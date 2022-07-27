Bruno Mars to throw Labor Day pool party in the Bahamas

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SelvaRey

Bruno Mars wants you to soak up the sun, splash in the pool and sip on a piña colada during his Labor Day weekend pool party in the Bahamas.

Us Weekly reports that the “Grenade” hitmaker has teamed with SLS Baha Mar for a four-day Pina Colada Pool Party. The celebration runs from September 1 through September 4.

Bruno will likely have his rum brand SelvaRey flowing since it does go by the tagline, “Vacation in a glass.”

Aside from some poolside fun and plenty of rum, an array of DJs will keep the music going. So far, ﻿DJ Stevie J, DJ Ignite and Osocity have signed on to keep the music thumping.

Bruno will close out the four-day bash by assuming hosting duties that Sunday; He will also kick off a seven-hour music performance with his Silk Sonic co-star Anderson .Paak.

Tickets are now on sale via the venue’s website, as are special VIP experience packages.

