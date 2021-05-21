Bruno Mars makes history with five RIAA-certified Diamond singles

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Bruno Mars is sitting pretty: Not only is his new song, the Silk Sonic track “Leave the Door Open,” on top of the Billboard Hot 100 for a second week, but his old songs have just allowed him to make history.

Bruno’s hits “That’s What I Like” and “When I Was Your Man” have both been RIAA certified Diamond for sales of 10 million units. That means that Bruno now has a total of five Diamond-certified singles — more than any artist in history.

In addition to those two hits, Bruno’s other Diamond singles are “Just the Way You Are,” “Grenade” and “Uptown Funk!,” which he recorded with Mark Ronson. In fact, “Just the Way You Are,” “Uptown Funk!” and “When I Was Your Man” have technically gone beyond Diamond: The former has been certified for 12 million units, while the other two have have each sold 11 million.

In a statement, the head of the Recording Industry Association of America, which certifies sales, says, “What Bruno has accomplished is just extraordinary. Fewer than 60 Diamond Single Awards have ever been awarded — and Bruno now has five of them!”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.