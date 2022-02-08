Bruno Mars jokes about TikTok’s “Talking to the Moon” trend while wishing Silk Sonic bandmate happy birthday

John Esparza via Getty Images

Tuesday is Anderson .Paak‘s birthday, but his Silk Sonic band mate Bruno Mars decided to use the occasion to make it all about himself instead.

“Happy birthday to my bro @anderson._paak aka ‘Pee-wee On The Drums,'” Bruno wrote on Instagram, and posted a slo-mo video of himself dramatically emerging from a swimming pool while “Talking to the Moon,” from his debut album, plays.

“I’m sure he’d want me to say something nice about him and post a pic of us together, but kindly I say F**k THAT… I’m trynna go viral and promote my music,” he continued.

“Talking to the Moon” has already gone viral, though: Thanks to a dance remix by a masked TikTok user named SicKick, the song has taken off on the social media platform. It’s been used in videos by 2.5 million TikTokkers, most of whom turn the “inverted” filter on and off to the beat of the song. And Bruno seems to be aware of that.

“Please wish Anderson a happy birthday, but much more importantly, go stream ‘Talking to the Moon,'” he writes.

