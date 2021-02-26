Bruno Mars announces new musical project Silk Sonic; single out next week

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Finally, Bruno Mars is gifting us with new music.

On Thursday night, he announced that he’s teamed up with Grammy-winning R&B singer Anderson. Paak to make a new album. “We locked in and made an album,” he tweeted. “The band’s called Silk Sonic. First song drops next Friday 3/5.”

He also tweeted what is presumably the album artwork: It shows drawings of both his and Anderson’s faces, both wearing big sparkly glasses, and it has the title “An Evening with Silk Sonic.” Underneath that, it says, “With special guest host Bootsy Collins.”

Collins is the legendary bass player and singer who’s best known for his work with James Brown, and as member of the pioneering group Parliament-Funkadelic. He’s also a pop culture icon who’s been name-checked in songs, and appeared in numerous TV shows and commercials.

Anderson also posted the artwork and wrote, “WE MADE AN ALBUM!! YALL GET THE FIRST SONG NEXT FRIDAY 3/5!! ROCKET EMOJIS AND ALL THAT!!!“

This is Bruno’s first album release since 2016’s Grammy-winning 24K Magic, though he’s released a number of collaborative singles since then. .Paak’s last album was 2019’s Grammy-winning Ventura.

