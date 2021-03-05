Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak release steamy new track "Leave the Door Open"

Atlantic Records

Bruno Mars is back and is ushering his next music era with the help of Grammy-winning R&B star Anderson .Paak. The two artists — under the name Silk Sonic — teamed up for the brand new single “Leave the Door Open,” which they dropped on Friday.

The latest track is a teaser for Bruno and Anderson’s upcoming joint album, An Evening With Silk Sonic.

As for their first single together, talk about leaving the perfect first impression about what their fans can expect about their upcoming project.

The smooth track pours like a vintage red wine at the start of a romantic candlelit dinner. In short, “Leave the Door Open” is the perfect single to spice up one’s quarantine.

With a slow drum setting the pace, the steamy single has the two artists seducing their lady into climbing into bed them — but not before ensuring their romantic escapade is nothing less than perfect.

“Ooh, baby, don’t keep me waitin’/ There’s so much love we could be making/ I’m talking kissing, cuddling/ Rose pedals in the bathtub/ Girl, let’s jump in/ Its bubblin’,” Paak invites as he flourishes on the piano.

Bruno takes over in the chorus, laying out the playful invitation with his signature falsetto, “I ain’t playin’ no games/ Every word that I say is coming straight from the heart/ So if you tryna lay in these arms/ I’ma leave the door open.”

It is unknown when the duo will release the An Evening With Silk Sonic album.

The “Grenade” singer hasn’t released an album since 2016’s 24K Magic while Paak’s latest offering was 2019’s Ventura.

By Megan Stone

