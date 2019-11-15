Bruno Mars, Adele, Taylor Swift & Ed Sheeran officially ruled the last decade, says 'Billboard'

Courtesy RCA Records

Courtesy RCA RecordsIn honor of its 125th anniversary, Billboard has done a roundup of the biggest hits of all time, as well as the biggest hits of the past decade, which will officially end on December 31. It won't surprise you to hear that over the last 10 years, the charts have been dominated by four artists whose last names aren't necessary: Bruno, Taylor, Ed and Adele.

Billboard has determined that "Uptown Funk," the monster hit by Mark Ronson featuring Bruno Mars, is the number one hit of the decade -- running from December 5, 2009 through September 28, 2019 -- having topped the Hot 100 chart for 14 weeks.

The second biggest hit of the 2010s? LMFAO's "Party Rock Anthem," a six-week number one. Number three is Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You," a 12-week number one. The top five is rounded out by "Closer," by the Chainsmokers featuring Halsey, and Maroon 5's "Girls Like You."

The ranking is based on the songs' overall chart performance, including streaming, airplay and sales.

On the album side, Adele's 21 is, unsurprisingly, the biggest of the past decade. It spent 24 weeks on top of the Billboard Top 200 chart, and produced three #1 hits. Taylor Swift's first official pop album 1989 is the number two album of the 2010s, spending 11 weeks at number one and producing two #1 hits.

Number three is Ed Sheeran's Divide, number four is the Frozen soundtrack, and at number five, it's Post Malone's 2018 album Beerbongs & Bentleys, which is still in the top 20 on the album chart.

Billboard has also ranked the top 125 artists of all time. The top 10 in descending order are: The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Elton John, Mariah Carey, Madonna, Barbra Streisand, Michael Jackson, Taylor Swift, Stevie Wonder and Chicago.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.