Britney's younger son says his mom might "quit music" and his grandfather can "go die"

Britney Spears fans have often been concerned that they're not getting the real story about what's going on in the singer's life. Well, it appears as though her younger son is all too happy to spill the tea.

The New York Post captured an Instagram Live session from 13-year-old Jayden Federline, during which he slammed his grandfather Jamie Spears, called his father "Jesus" and implied that his mom was considering hanging up her music career.

In the video, Jayden answered questions from fans, and revealed that his mother doesn't seem eager to make more music.

"I remember one time I asked her, ‘Mom, what happened to your music?’ and she was, like, 'I don’t know, honey. I think I might just quit it,'” said Jayden. "I'm like, 'What? What are you saying? Do you know how much bank you make off of that stuff?'"

Asked if his grandfather is a "jerk," Jayden responded, "“Yeah, he’s a pretty big d***. He’s pretty f****** gay as s***. He can go die.” When another fan wrote, "Kill your grandfather," Jayden said, "Bro, I was thinking the same thing."

It's unclear why Jayden seems to hate his grandpa, but last year, Jayden's dad Kevin Federline accused Jamie Spears of breaking down a door to get to Jayden's 14-year-old brother Sean, and then grabbing him.

However, he had nothing but good things to say about Britney's mom, Lynne Spears, noting, "My grandma is literally the best grandma in the universe. All of my grandmas, actually.”

Asked if he would get in trouble for his revelations, Jayden noted, "No. I mean, my dad doesn't care. I have the best dad ever. My dad's literally Jesus."

Federline has 70% custody of Jayden and Sean.

