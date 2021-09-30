Britney’s father Jamie Spears says his conservatorship suspension is “a loss for Britney”

After Britney Spears‘ father Jamie Spears was suspended as her conservator at an LA hearing on Wednesday, he’s issued a statement saying it was the wrong decision.

In a statement to ABC News, Mr. Spears’ attorney, Vivian Thoreen, says “the outcome of yesterday’s hearing” is “disappointing and, frankly, a loss for Britney.” Instead, Thoreen says, the judge should have terminated the conservatorship entirely, which is, she notes, what Mr. Spears petitioned the judge to do.

“Respectfully, the court was wrong to suspend Mr. Spears, put a stranger in his place to manage Britney’s estate, and extend the very conservatorship that Britney begged the court to terminate earlier this summer,” says Thoreen, adding that it was “Mr. Spears who took the initiative to file the petition to terminate the conservatorship,” when Britney’s attorney, Mathew Rosengart, wouldn’t.

“Despite the suspension, Mr. Spears will continue to look out for the best interests of his daughter and work in good faith towards a positive resolution of all matters,” Thoreen concluded, saying that Jamie “loves his daughter Britney unconditionally.” Britney herself requested that her father be removed as conservator.

In court Wednesday, Rosengart agreed the conservatorship “should and must” be terminated but with an “orderly plan.” He said his “logically reasonable” plan called for suspending Jamie immediately — which he says Britney insisted on — appointing a temporary conservator to replace him, and then returning to court within a month or so to end conservatorship for good.

Rosengart claimed Mr. Spears only wanted to terminate the conservatorship because he didn’t want to be “deposed under oath” or “turn over his files,” adding, “That’s what he’s most concerned about.” Rosengart has long accused Jamie Spears of financial shenanigans. Spears has denied any wrongdoing.

Ultimately, Judge Brenda Penny agreed that Rosengart’s plan was in Britney’s best interests. Another hearing is set for November.

