Britney's Easter outing: Singer took a "short break" from treatment to see boyfriend

Ethan Miller/Getty ImagesEarlier this month, Britney Spears checked into a facility for treatment, but she was able to spend Easter Sunday out and about.

As People magazine notes, Britney and her boyfriend of two years, Sam Asghari, were seen leaving a Beverly Hills hotel. An insider tells People, "Britney is still receiving treatment but had a short break this weekend to enjoy Easter. She spent time with Sam.”

The insider dishes that while friends and family are still concerned about Britney's emotional state, the singer is being encouraged to continue some of her usual routines, such as getting her hair done, and this latest outing.

As previously reported, Britney's been having trouble dealing with her father Jamie's illness. He suffered a ruptured colon last November, and Britney canceled her planned Las Vegas residency Domination and all other work commitments as a result.

While Jamie is now "doing okay," the insider tells People that there's nothing wrong with Britney putting work on hold and getting help in dealing with the emotional upheaval.

“To ask her to keep up with her shows while worrying about her dad is not anything the people that love her would ask,” the insider says.

