Britney’s Dad Caves And Gives K Fed MORE Money!?

What the heck!? That guy doesn’t deserve any more money! Britney already pays him $20,000 a month!! If you can’t live on $20,000 a month, you need to downsize you poser.

K Fed is arguing that his income has drastically decreased since their original agreement. Of course, Britney isn’t going to just agree to that.

However, Britney’s dad is so sick of the legal battle, that he privately reached out to K Fed and offered him an additional $10,00 a month. K Fed, unsurprisingly, is reluctant to accept and is allegedly holding out for a bigger offer.